Harbour Grace searching for stolen bronze plaques

The Town of Harbour Grace is asking for help from the public, after two bronze plaques were stolen from a local park. The town posted these photos to social media. According to the posts, two bronze plaques commemorating the Spirit of Harbour Grace and the 75th anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s transatlantic flight were stolen from the municipal park. The town says the vandalism happened on or around April 9, and are asking for any information that could lead to the return of the two plaques.

