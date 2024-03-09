Harbour Grace RCMP shares images of seized counterfeit bills

Following a recent seizure of counterfeit currency, Harbour Grace RCMP is sharing images of the bills seized to display some of the things to watch out for. Upon close examination, a number of discrepancies between legitimate currency and counterfeit currency are noted on these bills, including the transparent material of a smaller $5.00 bill adhered to a larger denomination counterfeit bill.

Please see the attached images which point out various discrepancies. If you feel you are in possession of counterfeit currency, please contact your local police. As a retailer, you have the right to refuse suspected counterfeit currency.