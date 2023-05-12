Post Views: 75
Harbour Grace RCMP seeks public’s assistance in identifying two individuals suspected of cabin break and enter

By Web Team May 12, 2023

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating a break and enter at a cabin located in the area of Lilly Pond, near Carbonear, that occurred on May 5th.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Friday, surveillance footage captured an ATV entering onto the property with two occupants.  Five windows and a glass door were smashed by the two suspects, causing an estimated $6000.00 in damage.

Police say the ATV is a blue Yamaha quad. Both suspects appear to be young in age, possibly in their teens or early twenties. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the identity of either of these individuals is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014.

