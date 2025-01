The RCMP in Harbour Grace is looking for a stolen red GMC Duramax diesel truck, with the “Clay Oates Landscaping” logo displayed on the door panels.

The vehicle was used in a crime in Carbonear around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

The vehicle has an amber light on top. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP in Harbour Grace at (709) 596-5014.