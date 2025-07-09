Harbour Grace RCMP investigates theft of utility trailer, seeks public’s assistance

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating the theft of a utility trailer that was stolen from a local business on June 28. At approximately 1:00 a.m. on June 28, a male operating a silver or grey 2-door Honda Civic entered onto an adjacent parking lot of the Columbus Drive business in Carbonear. The man exited the car, walked towards the utility trailer and cut its security chain. The man then dragged the trailer back to his vehicle, tied it to the trunk of the car and left the area. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Victoria.

The trailer is described as a galvanized Stirling 7-foot utility trailer.

The Honda Civic, believed to be between model years 2010-2012, had a rear spoiler and chrome wheel rims.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime, the individual responsible or the current location of the stolen property is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014.