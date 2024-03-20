Harbour Grace RCMP charges driver for operating vehicle with suspended license

A 33-year-old man from Carbonear was charged for driving with a suspended license on Tuesday.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on March 19, Harbour Grace RCMP noticed a vehicle on Lemarchant Street that had been involved in a recent criminal investigation. Members stopped the vehicle in order to ensure the driver of the vehicle was compliant with restrictions from this recent investigation and noted that the male driver had a suspended license, as well as over $15,000.00 in outstanding fines.

The driver will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of driving while disqualified or license suspended. His vehicle was seized and impounded.