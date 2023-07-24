Harbour Grace RCMP arrest impaired driver after call from fast food restaurant

A 45-year-old Western Bay man was arrested by for impaired driving on Saturday.
Shortly before midnight on Saturday, police received a report from a local fast food restaurant that a driver, who had purchased food at the drive-thru window, appeared to be intoxicated while operating a vehicle. The suspected impaired driver was located nearby. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, was arrested.
He was brought to the Harbour Grace detachment, where he provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. The driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.