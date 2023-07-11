Harbour Breton man arrested for drug-related offenses

Angus Snook, 53, was arrested on July 7 by RCMP as part of an ongoing drug investigation in the community.

RCMP officers were engaged in the investigation that led to a traffic stop on Route 360 last Friday.

Snook was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $9000.00. The vehicle and its contents were seized as part of the investigation. He is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was released from custody and is set to attend court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.