Happy Valley-Goose Bay welcomes Churchill Falls evacuees with open arms

Churchill Falls evacuees were welcomed with open arms to Happy Valley-Goose Bay Wednesday night. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.
- FREE streaming NTV+
- Home
- News
- Weather
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
Churchill Falls evacuees were welcomed with open arms to Happy Valley-Goose Bay Wednesday night. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.
More than 700 Churchill Falls evacuees are spending their second night away from home after…
Another battle is brewing in the fishery, this time over capelin, as harvesters refuse to…
Thursday was the first day of summer and the last day of school, as summer…
NTV News : First Edition
NTV Evening Newshour
Best of Meetings with Remarkable People