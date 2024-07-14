News

Happy Valley Goose Bay town works with province to support Wildfire evacuation

Posted: July 14, 2024 8:06 pm
By Jodi Cooke



The mayor of Happy Valley – Goose Bay is asking residents to continue conserving water and say they need more pet friendly and wheelchair accessible accommodations for evacuees. There will also be increased traffic and pedestrians in the town as over three thousand people have made their way from Labrador West. The town is asking anyone who is able to help with accommodations to call (709 896-3084

