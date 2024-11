The RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is looking for missing woman Lydia Tuglavina.

Tuglavina was last seen on Friday evening in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The 58-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. She is four feet 11 inches tall and is 110 pounds.

Police are concerned for her safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call 709-896-3383.