Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP looking to arrest man wanted on charges of sexual assault

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP are looking to arrest 38-year-old Duane Piwas who is wanted in relation to charges of sexual assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Police believe that Piwas may currently be in Natuashish.

Anyone having information about the current location of Duane Piwas is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP 709-896-3383 or Natuashish RCMP 709-478-8900. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.