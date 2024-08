UPDATE: The 26-year-old man missing from Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been located and is safe.

EARLIER: The RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is looking to locate 26-year-old Brendon Learning to confirm his safety.

Police have concerns for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Brendon’s current location is asked to contact the detachment in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 709-896-3383.