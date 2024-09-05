Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP investigates armed robbery pub

The RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Da Shed Pub in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on September 2.

Police say shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Monday, a man who was wearing a face mask and goggles entered the business armed with a firearm, pointed it toward an employee and demanded money. The suspect departed prior to police arrival with a quantity of cash. No one was injured.

Anyone having information about this crime or the identity of the individual responsible is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).