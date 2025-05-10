Happy Valley-Goose Bay police investigate after 12 residential properties tagged with graffiti

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating a recent spree of vandalism that occurred in the community during the night of May 7 and the morning of May 8, 2025.

So far, 12 residential properties have been identified as being tagged with graffiti where spray paint was used. Graffiti was also discovered in the same area on roadways, signs, and other property owned by the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The vandalism occurred in the areas of Mesher, Learning, and Lethbridge Streets, which are all within three blocks of one another.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app