Habitat for Humanity holding Key Ceremony for new build project in St. John’s

This morning, Habitat for Humanity will hold a Key Ceremony for three families.

The new tri-plex is located on Eric Street.

The federal government has made a total funding commitment of $195,000 through the Affordable Housing Fund under the National Housing Strategy towards Habitat Newfoundland and Labrador projects, including these homes. This funding commitment includes a Black Families Funding investment of $83,000. Newfoundland and Labrador Housing matched the Federal commitment for these three homes.