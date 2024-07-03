News

H.G.R. Mews Centre Pool Closure Extended

Posted: July 3, 2024 8:41 am
By Web Team


The closure of the pool, steam room and sauna at the H.G.R. Mews Centre has been extended.

Maintenance work is still underway.

The remainder of the community centre is open. An update will be provided on Thursday.

