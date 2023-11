The Newfoundland Growlers snapped a five-game skid with a 4-0 win over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

Tate Singleton, Grant Cruikshank, Joe Masonius and Serron Noel provided the goals while Luke Cavallin stopped all 33 shots he faced for a convincing shutout victory.

These two conclude this series on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Three Stars:

1. Growlers – L. Cavallin

2. Growlers – G. Cruikshank

3. Growlers – T. Singleton