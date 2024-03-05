Growing province’s workforce with employment Steps for Success Program

The provincial government is taking applications for its Employment Steps for Success Program (ESS).

A total investment of $1 million is now available to non-profit community organizations to assist people with career planning and employment readiness. Last year, the Employment Steps for Success Program funded 19 community organizations in delivering ESS programming.

Funding of up to $50,000 per stream is available to organizations that apply online under one or both of the following streams by March 13, 2024:

Adult Pre-Employment

Career Exploration for Youth

For full information about the program, and how to apply online, please visit the website.