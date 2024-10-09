Group of NL powerline technicians in Florida to support restoration efforts following Hurricane Milton

A group of powerline technicians from this province have hunkered down in Orlando, and will be helping with powerline storm restoration services after Hurricane Milton passes through.
Once it is safe to do so, the group from the Newfoundland Division with Greystone Utility will be ready to assist in restoration efforts. The crew just worked 13 days restoring power in South Carolina, after Hurricane Helene devastated the area.
Hurricane Milton is a Category 5 storm expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Thousands of residents in its path have been told to evacuate the area or risk facing deadly conditions.