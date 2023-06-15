News

Grey River residents volunteer to build new playground for the community

By Marykate O'Neill June 15, 2023

Grey River has been without a safe playground for many years. The schools new principle, Mr. Morry, started fundraising to make the dream of a new community playground a reality. After many calls and emails, Mr. Morry raised close to $20,000. The new playground has been built by volunteers from the community and Mr. Morry who committed all of his spare time to ensure the playground got completed. The grand opening of the playground is tomorrow, Friday. June 16. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more on this story tonight during our Thursday feature: Inspiring NL at 6:00 on the NTV Evening Newshour.

