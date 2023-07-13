Greg Smith cuts ties with Eugene Manning’s PC leadership campaign

A former municipal election candidate has cut ties with the Eugene Manning campaign in the PC leadership race. Greg Smith says he has stepped away because as an advocate for 2SLGBGTQIA+ rights, he cannot support any association with the federal Conservative party led by Pierre Poilievre.
Manning replied with a statement, saying, “I first met Greg when he approached me to manage his 2021 Municipal Campaign. I remain proud of the team we mobilized and the work that we did. I will note that my membership status with the CPC nor PCNL changed during or since that time. I wish Greg all the very best in his future political and personal endeavours.
“As this has become a topic of discussion, I look forward to my fellow leadership contestants, Tony Wakeham and Lloyd Parrot, clarifying their position as it relates to their membership and involvement in the Conservative Party of Canada.””
Air Quality Alert in effect for western Labrador
THE ALERT WAS ENDED DURING THE AFTERNOON OF JULY 13, 2023
The ECCC NL Weather Office, along with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for the following areas:
- Labrador City & Wabush
- Churchill Falls & vicinity
- The Churchill Valley
Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.
Smoke from distant forest fires may cause a reduction in air quality.
Locations: western Labrador.
Time span: Until Thursday evening.
Remarks: Smoke from forest fires in Quebec will continue to spread eastwards over Labrador today. Conditions will improve this evening as the smoke pushes northward.
Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.
People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Speak with your healthcare provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.
Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.
Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms. People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke.
If you have an HVAC system in your home, use the highest-rated MERV filter for your system (ideally rated 13 or higher) and set the fan to recirculate air constantly. You can also use a portable High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air cleaner. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable.
Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.
If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke. These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.
Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke.
Reduce sources of indoor air pollution. If you can, avoid smoking or vaping indoors, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves and vacuuming. Dust on indoor surfaces can be removed by wiping and wet mopping during a pollution episode.
If you experience any feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression, contact your mental health care provider for advice or visit https://www.wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA.
Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.Post Views: 208
Opposition weighs in on new mobile health clinics
The province announced Wednesday it is purchasing new mobile health clinics in a bid to bolster service in regions that sorely need it. Two specially equipped vans will be hitting the road to provide primary care to areas with limited access.
The mobile clinics will be housed in a custom-designed vehicle with the required medical supplies and equipment to transport a team of medical professionals – including nurse practitioners, registered nurses, clerical staff, and family physicians – to areas with limited access to primary care.
Services that will be provided by the team will include primary care, similar to what people would receive from a family doctor or primary care clinic. Two mobile clinics will be launched later this year, with additional mobile clinics to be launched in 2024.
The province’s opposition is expected to weight in today on the announcement, and how it will impact people in this province. NTV’s David Salter is following the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 101
RCMP arrests drug impaired driver – cocaine and cannabis found in vehicle
A 36-year-old St. John’s man was arrested by Bell Island RCMP for drug-impaired driving.
On Wednesday afternoon, while on patrol on Middleton Avenue, police stopped a vehicle traveling 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The driver, who was suspended from driving, showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested. In the vehicle, small quantities of cannabis and cocaine were located. At the detachment, the man refused to submit to a drug influence evaluation.
He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving and refusing to comply with a demand to complete a drug influence evaluation. He was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance.
The vehicle was seized and impounded and the investigation is continuing.Post Views: 161