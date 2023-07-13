News Politics

Greg Smith cuts ties with Eugene Manning’s PC leadership campaign

By Web Team
Published on July 13, 2023 at 5:58 pm
Updated on July 13, 2023 8:40 pm

A former municipal election candidate has cut ties with the Eugene Manning campaign in the PC leadership race. Greg Smith says he has stepped away because as an advocate for 2SLGBGTQIA+ rights, he cannot support any association with the federal Conservative party led by Pierre Poilievre.

Manning replied with a statement, saying, “I first met Greg when he approached me to manage his 2021 Municipal Campaign. I remain proud of the team we mobilized and the work that we did. I will note that my membership status with the CPC nor PCNL changed during or since that time. I wish Greg all the very best in his future political and personal endeavours.

“As this has become a topic of discussion, I look forward to my fellow leadership contestants, Tony Wakeham and Lloyd Parrot, clarifying their position as it relates to their membership and involvement in the Conservative Party of Canada.””

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top