It’s another great morning drive across the province with clear dry roads and good visibility. Route 500 from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Western Labrador currently remains open. Motorists are asked to use caution due to the forest fires near Churchill Falls.

Ferries across the province are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 686 and 1521 are delayed and PAL Flight 901 is delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL flight 901 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.