“Grandparents scam” suspect denied bail

Charles Gillen, the Ontario man suspected of scamming seniors in this province out of thousands of dollars, has been denied bail.

The decision was released late last week by Justice Peter O’Flaherty, who sat on the bench for the two-day hearing at Supreme Court in St. John’s earlier this month.

Gillen faces more than 40 charges, including fraud over $5,000, extortion and impersonating a police officer.

He was arrested March 2 at St. John’s International Airport. Police say he was carrying an undisclosed amount of cash and was about to leave the province.

His arrest came after police received dozens of complaints from residents in this province about the scheme, known as “Grandparents scam.” It involves scammers calling seniors claiming to be law enforcement. The caller tells the senior their grandchild is in legal trouble and needs money to be released from from custody. The person then collects the money, often by going to the senior’s residence.

Gillen’s next court date in set for Oct. 12 in provincial court in St. John’s.