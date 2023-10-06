Grandparents’ scam still a problem

The RNC is issuing another warning about a fraud that’s been targeting seniors in our province. Multiple new cases of grandparents scam have been reported to police in recent weeks, with victims reporting thousands of dollars in losses.

The scam involves an individual calling residents, stating they are a public official in the justice system. They tell the resident their grandchild is in trouble and needs payment to be released from custody.

Dozens of cases have already been reported in the last year, with at least one arrest made.

The RNC says anytime you receive such a call, asking for personal information or payments within a short period of time, hang up immediately and contact police.

RNC Cst. James Cadigan said financial institutions can also play a role by watching for large financial transactions.