Grand Slam of Curling’s 2024 KIOTI National wins event of the year at MPI Atlantic Canada Awards

The Grand Slam of Curling and St. John’s Sports & Entertainment Ltd. were big winners off the ice last night, with the 2024 KIOTI National being crowned Event of the Year by the MPI Atlantic Canada Chapter.

“This award recognizes the incredible collaboration, creativity and energy that came together to present one of the most memorable and engaging events in our long sporting history in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Brent Meade, CEO St. John’s Sports & Entertainment Ltd. “Funding partners, sponsors, volunteers, staff, and of course the incredible curling fans made this an event that has fueled the transformation of how curling can be presented.”

Held over six days in St. John’s from Nov. 26 to Dec 1, 2024, the KIOTI National drew more than 100,000 fans to the Mary Brown’s Centre, where the world’s top curlers competed in front of sold-out crowds. The event’s energy extended beyond the ice, with the Après Curl social house at the St. John’s Convention Centre creating a city-wide celebration felt across the region, culminating with 1,800 fans in attendance on Saturday night to see world champion curler Rachel Homan crowned the winner of the Grand Slam of Karaoke.

“The KIOTI National was the most attended event in Grand Slam of Curling history, setting a new standard for what a curling event can be and the impact it can bring to a community,” said Nic Sulsky, CEO, The Curling Group. “To stand alongside the other world-class nominees in the category and come out on top is an honour that we owe to the volunteers, the hard-working group at the Mary Brown’s Centre, and the incredible curling fans and community in Atlantic Canada. You showed the world how to celebrate this sport – and how to throw a rockin’ party!”

The KIOTI National was selected from a competitive list of finalists, including the 2024 JUNO Awards, ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix, and OCEANS 2024 Halifax, making the win a standout moment for curling and sports events in Atlantic Canada.