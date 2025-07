Residents of Grand Falls-Windsor are reminded to help conserve water.

The town has year-round regulations when it comes to water usage.

Odd-numbered home addresses can water lawns on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday while even-numbered home addresses can water lawns on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and no watering lawns on Mondays.

New lawns can be watered as needed and no watering lawns between midnight and 6:00 a.m.