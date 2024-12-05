Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP investigates threats at Leo Burke Academy, one man charged

Police responded to a report of possible threats uttered against the staff and students of Leo Burke Academy in Bishops Falls earlier this week. As part of this investigation, a 20-year-old Bishops Falls man was arrested and charged.

On Dec. 3, police received the report of a potential threat at Leo Burke Academy. In collaboration with the school and NLSchools, an investigation was carried out by police. Officers determined that threats were uttered against specific individuals, who happen to attend Leo Burke Academy, but were not uttered against the school itself.

The accused was arrested on Dec. 4, and was released on conditions. He is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to two counts of uttering threats.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP advises that there is no current risk towards the safety of students and staff of Leo Burke Academy.