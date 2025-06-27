Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP investigates arson of vehicle parked at residence

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating a fire that was intentionally set to a vehicle that was parked at a residence in Grand Falls-Windsor on June 24.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, police received the report of a vehicle fire on Keat’s Avenue and attended the scene. Officers ensured the occupants of the residence were removed and accounted for while firefighters extinguished the blaze. The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire which also caused damage to the home’s exterior.

The investigation has determined that at approximately 4:40 a.m., an off-road vehicle was in the area and stopped in front of the driveway. Moments later, the off-road vehicle departed at a high rate of speed just before the fire began. The off-road vehicle is described as a red quad or possibly a trike. The suspect operating the off-road vehicle is described as a slim built male wearing a dark colored hoodie with large white lettering.

Residents are asked to check for any possible surveillance footage or sightings of the described off-road vehicle in the area of Keat’s Avenue between the hours of 4:30 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. on June 24.

The investigation is continuing.