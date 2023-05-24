Post Views: 0
News

Grand Falls-Windsor man sentenced in revenge porn case

By Colleen Lewis May 24, 2023

A 57-year-old man from Grand Falls-Windsor has been sentenced to five months house arrest for sharing intimate pictures of his ex-girlfriend. He was charged with showing the photos to her parents back in February of 2021. His identity cannot be shared because of a publication ban.

Initially, the Crown has been seeking a sentence more in line with five months of incarceration, while his lawyer was asking for a few months house arrest. He will also recieve 12 months probation, but will be allowed to leave his home for medical appointments, employment and school. He will be given an hour a day for exercise and one four-hour window for banking. All the images must be deleted or destroyed.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the Author
Colleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
Scroll to top