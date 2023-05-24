Grand Falls-Windsor man sentenced in revenge porn case

A 57-year-old man from Grand Falls-Windsor has been sentenced to five months house arrest for sharing intimate pictures of his ex-girlfriend. He was charged with showing the photos to her parents back in February of 2021. His identity cannot be shared because of a publication ban.

Initially, the Crown has been seeking a sentence more in line with five months of incarceration, while his lawyer was asking for a few months house arrest. He will also recieve 12 months probation, but will be allowed to leave his home for medical appointments, employment and school. He will be given an hour a day for exercise and one four-hour window for banking. All the images must be deleted or destroyed.