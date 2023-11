Police are searching for wanted man 25-year-old Nathan Hancott. They are concerned for his safety and well-being. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the court yesterday after his surety was revoked.

He is described as 5’10, a heavy build and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen yesterday morning on Suvla Road in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Anyone having information about his current location is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.