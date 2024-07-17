Grand Falls-Windsor launches two housing incentive programs

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor has launched two new housing incentive programs designed to increase the availability of housing and promote sustainable urban development.

The Housing Incentive Program will promote sustainable growth by encouraging homeowners to add secondary suites or dwellings to their properties and by incentivizing infill development.

This program supports the creation of additional residential units such as apartments, basement apartments, multi-unit dwellings, and pending anticipated regulation changes in 2025, the creation of garden suites.