Grand Falls-Windsor couple win Set for Life

A couple from Grand Falls-Windsor is now set for life.

Perry and Tammy Cox won the Set for Life Scratch N’ Win top prize of $675 thousand dollars. The prize comes with two options – one thousand dollars a week for 25 years or a lump sum payment, the couple opted for the latter, the lump sum payment.

It’s been a long-standing tradition for Perry to pick up a ticket for his wife or to put a couple in card for special occasions. Now the big win will help them pay off their mortgage, buy a new car and bring retirement a little closer. They’re also looking at special ways to celebrate their upcoming 25th wedding anniversary.

The ticket was purchased at Lotto Land in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L. The retailer will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.