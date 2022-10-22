Post Views: 0
Grand Falls-Windsor couple frustrated with new garbage regulations

By Web Team 4 hours ago

It’s been a year now since new garbage regulations were introduced in Grand Falls-Windsor.

But today residents say those new rules still haven’t been made clear, and one couple is speaking out because the town has been refusing to take their trash from the curb.

NTV’s Colleen Lewis has the story. 

