Grand Falls-Windsor couple frustrated with new garbage regulations

It’s been a year now since new garbage regulations were introduced in Grand Falls-Windsor.
But today residents say those new rules still haven’t been made clear, and one couple is speaking out because the town has been refusing to take their trash from the curb.
NTV’s Colleen Lewis has the story.
It was almost two weeks ago that Opposition Leader David Brazil announced he had gone to hospital. Today, he revealed he suffered from a heart attack that almost claimed his life. Brazil spoke with NTV's Marykate O'Neill about his experience in the health care system and what he plans to do next.
