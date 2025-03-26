Government unveils artwork commissioned from Innu Nation

On Tuesday a ceremony was held at the Confederation Building commemorating the culture and historical significance of the Innu Nation.

Premier Andrew Furey was joined by Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Scott Reid, Grand Chief Simon Pokue of the Innu Nation, Deputy Grand Chief Chris Rich of the Innu Nation, and Jodie Ashini Cultural Guardian of the Innu Nation.

An original piece of art was unveiled which illustrates the spirit of the Innu people. Innu Nation selected the artist, the late Patrick Nuke, whose art conveys the tranquility and oneness with the land within the culture of the Innu.

The art will be installed in the lobby of the Confederation Building.