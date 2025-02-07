Government to Review Community Care Homes

The Provincial Government has issued a request for proposals seeking proponents to complete a review of standards of care and funding models at community care homes in Newfoundland and Labrador.

These community care homes provide residential care and support for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness who require live-in support to live as independently as possible in the community.

Submissions will include an analysis of best practices in therapeutic living arrangements for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness and/or substance use disorders.

Submissions will also include recommendations on best practices for addressing physical and mental health needs within supportive living arrangements, social enterprise opportunities, work therapy programs, health care and case management services, and access to recreational activities.

There will also be a review of staff education requirements, staff engagement and work-life balance, and opportunities to improve recruitment and retention practices. Practices of funding models used for similar programming across Canada and internationally will be analized and other topics such as non-medical transportation, work therapy, recreational programming, and support staff ratios will also be analyzed.

The successful proponent will meet with key stakeholders, including community care home operators, residents and families, staff at community care homes and NL Health Services, community advocacy groups, and experts in community care home services.