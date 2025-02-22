Government to host series of community webinars on disability benefit

The province will be hosting a series of community webinars to help inform individuals on how to access support and information about the Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit and Disability Tax Credit.

Three community webinars will be held between Feb. 26 and March 26. Each session will include presentations from the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development, the Canada Revenue Agency and Employment and Social Development of Canada.

Webinars will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., and Wednesday, March 26, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

There will be a moderated question and answer session following each presentation.

Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.