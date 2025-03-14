Government to Honour Indigenous Culture with Unveiling of Miawpukek First Nation Artwork

Today, Premier Andrew Furey and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Scott Reid will join representatives of Miawpukek First Nation to unveil artwork in the East Block Lobby of The Confederation Building.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will showcase the original work of artist Brittany Wiseman.

The provincial government worked closely with Indigenous Governments and Organizations to procure six pieces of Indigenous artwork – one for each of the five Indigenous Governments and Organizations and a sixth to honour the culture of the Beothuk.

The Indigenous Governments and Organizations were invited to develop their own process for selecting an artist and procuring the artwork.