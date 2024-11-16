Government Releases Report from the Pay Equity and Pay Transparency Act

The provincial government has released a ‘What We Heard’ Report from the Pay Equity and Pay Transparency Act Consultations.

There was low participation in the online questionnaire with only 439 individuals completing the survey. The consultations took place from March 11 to May 7, 2023.

Common themes from the consultation feedback include human resources capacity, data infrastructure and collection requirements, and privacy considerations. A need for guidance and training on how to tackle pay equity was also identified, particularly across different job types and roles, hours of work and compensation structures.

The requirements to operationalize pay equity and pay transparency will require substantial planning and collaboration across government departments, offices, and agencies, as well as from employers and business owners within the public and private sectors.