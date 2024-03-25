Government Releases Personal Health Information Act Report

On Friday, Health Minister Tom Osborne announced that the second statutory review of the Personal Health Information Act is now complete.

The report outlines recommendations in the areas of privacy protections, access to health data and interoperability, data and innovation, monitoring and oversight, consent, and literacy and social license.

The committee’s report is available at www.phiareviewnl.ca.

Recommendations outlined in the report are currently being reviewed by the Department of Health and Community Services.