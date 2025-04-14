Government recognizes recipients of the 2025 RISE Awards

Rise Awards were presented to 20 students in the province who excel in academics.

The awards are presented to Level II high school students who demonstrate academic excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The winners will attend one of three enrichment programs offered at either the Research Science Institute located at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Boston Leadership Institute located in Wellesley, Massachusetts, or the Da Vinci Engineering Enrichment Program at the University of Toronto.

The Department of Industry, Energy and Technology provides approximately $320,000 for tuition, accommodations and travel stipends for the students to participate in the enrichment programs.

The recipients are Kate Blanchard, Jack Hanlon, Sydney Hartle, Lily Hefford, Ava Hodder, Abigail Janes, Noshin Khan, Samuel Lane, William Lane, Aivin Siby Nilakkapallil, Grace Noseworthy, Alpita Patro, Emma Rogers, Katherine Rumbolt, Anastasia Saika-Voivod, Sahil Singh, Keagan Smith, Sarah Thomas-Mouland, Paige Whittle, and Sophia Zhang.