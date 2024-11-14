Government Recognizes Medical Radiation Technologists as a Regulated Profession

The provincial government announced it will proclaim into force the Health Professions Act for medical radiation technologists on May 1.

Medical radiation technologists include individuals who practice in radiological technology, radiation therapy, nuclear medicine technology, and magnetic resonance technology.

Proclaiming the Act into force will provide oversight of the profession by a regulatory body. This will bring this province in line with the majority of provinces which regulate medical radiation technologists.

There are almost 400 medical radiation technologists employed by NL Health Services and an additional 30 x-ray health professionals who serve in combined laboratory and x-ray roles in rural parts of the province.