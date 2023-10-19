Government Participates in Trade Mission to Guyana

Organizations from this province are in Guyana over the next couple of days for a trade mission.

The eight organizations are part of an EnergyNL-led Atlantic Canada Trade Mission.

The mission is focusing on multiple business sectors, including renewable and non-renewable energy, clean tech, ocean tech, mining, digitalization and infrastructure. There are business-to-business matchmaking services, seminars, networking events and site visits.

Since 2017, the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology and its partners have undertaken six large business development missions to Guyana and hosted incoming delegations.