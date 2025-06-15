Government launches App Library for mental health and addictions

The province has launched a Mental Health and Addictions App Library to help increase access to support and services for individuals experiencing mental health and addiction challenges.

The new digital library includes apps that have passed the Mental Health Commission of Canada’s Assessment Framework for Mental Health Apps to ensure access to safe, evidence-based and equitable apps related to mental health, substance-use health, addictions and wellness.

The apps contain resources and self-help tools to support individuals with mental health or substance use challenges, build healthier routines, access support or provide additional support between therapy sessions.

The App Library can be accessed through the Bridge the gapp website.