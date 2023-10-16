Government Issues Request for Quotations for Repairs to Vacant Units

The Provincial Government has issued a request for quotations for repairs and renovations to provincially-owned vacant units through the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.

Government will provide an additional $3 million investment, bringing the total amount allocated to close to $6 million.

The funds will see repairs to the approximately 143 vacant units across the province.

The present request for quotations is in addition to the more than $15 million invested since 2021 to repair and revitalize over 2,000 provincially-owned homes throughout the province.