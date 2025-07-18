Government issues Request for Information for ferries

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has issued a Request for Information to get an understanding of the market availability of roll-on roll-off ferries that could be used to expand the intra-provincial ferry fleet in the province.

Information gathered will determine the suitability of available vessels to service the various routes across the province, survey the pricing models offered by suppliers, and inform decisions regarding specifications and minimum requirements for potential future procurements.

The ferry system serves as a link between the Island of Newfoundland and Labrador and provides access to 11,000 residents of remote and isolated communities.