Government Issues First Ride-sharing Licence to Redsea Riding

The Provincial Government has issued the first ride-sharing licence in Newfoundland and Labrador. The license was issued to Redsea Riding.

It will launch in the coming months and will serve the St. John’s Metro area.

Redsea Riding is locally owned and operated by Yosief Tesfamicael and currently employs ten drivers and is recruiting more.

In October 2023, the government first announced the introduction of a provincial approach to ride-sharing.

Applications to operate a ride-sharing service in the province are available online and are currently being accepted by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles.