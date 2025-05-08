Government invests in AI Training for small and medium-sized businesses

The provincial government is investing $1,950,000 to support the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Community Business Development Corporation’s creation of a new artificial intelligence micro-credential training program for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Artificial Intelligence for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, developed in partnership with Keyin College, aims to equip businesses with artificial intelligence skills to boost productivity, streamline operations and enhance competitiveness.

The micro-credential curriculum will have three key components including an introduction to artificial intelligence for small to medium-sized businesses, focused training in areas such as leadership and strategy, human resources and workforce development, finance and accounting, or sales, marketing and customer experience, and a capstone project in-which participants will identify a business challenge and develop an artificial intelligence-based solution.

Funding is being provided through the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Labour Market Development Agreement.