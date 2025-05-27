Government hosting information sessions on the Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit

The Department of Families and Affordability will be hosting a series of in-person and virtual information sessions on the Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit, the Disability Tax Credit, Registered Disability Savings Plan, and navigation services.

These sessions will include organizations that provide one-on-one support.

Sessions will take place in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Deer Lake, Gander, Clarenville, and St. John’s from June 3 to 19.

ASL interpretation and real-time captioning will be provided at each session. All sessions are open to the public and no registration is required.