Government expanding eligibility for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Program

The provincial government is expanding the eligibility for the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Program.

As of this fall, all individuals living with Type 1 diabetes who meet the medical and income-testing criteria will be eligible for the program.

The program will provide full or partial coverage of continuous glucose monitors for approximately 4,600 individuals with Type 1 diabetes.

A Continuous Glucose Monitor is a wearable device that continuously tracks blood glucose levels through a small sensor and delivers this information to an attached transmitter and other technology, such as a smartphone.